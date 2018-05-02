See the Adorable Video of David Beckham's Daughter Harper Reading His Birthday Card

David Beckham‘s daughter just scored some huge cuteness points.

For the retired soccer star’s 43rd birthday Wednesday, wife Victoria Beckham shared a super cute video of their youngest child, 6½-year-old daughter Harper Seven, reading out loud a message she wrote in a celebratory card for his dad on his big day.

“Dear Daddy, happy birthday,” began the little girl, who’s dressed in a blue-and-white gingham dress and wearing her hair in two long braids down her back. “I hope you like your fabulous present. Love, Harper. I love you so, so much, Daddy.”

Victoria, 44, captioned the sweet clip, “Happy birthday daddy 💕💕💕 I love u so so much x Kisses from Harper Seven xxxx”

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl kicked off the birthday wishes with a family photo featuring David, Harper and the couple’s two younger sons Cruz David, 13, and Romeo James, 15.

“Happy birthday to the best daddy!! X we all love u so much!!! So many kisses from us all xxxx,” she captioned the snap, adding of 19-year-old son Brooklyn Joseph (who’s currently attending college in N.Y.C.), “We miss u @brooklynbeckham X”

Romeo and Cruz posted photos of David on their own respective Instagram accounts, revealing special moments they captured with their athlete dad.

“Happy birthday to the best dad in the world! I hope you have an amazing day,” Romeo wrote alongside a festive photo with David.

“Happy birthday to the best dad in the world, I love you so much and I hope you have an amazing day,” Cruz captioned his father-son beach snap.