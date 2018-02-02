Twinning with Uncle David! Soccer Legend Beckham Sports Matching Hairdos with His Baby Niece

It’s been almost seven years since David Beckham had a newborn of his own to fawn over, but luckily, his family’s got him covered.

The former professional soccer player looks completely enamored with his 7-week-old niece Peggy in a sweet photo shared by the baby’s mama: Beckham’s younger sister Joanne.

As Beckham gazes animatedly down at the adorable newborn, it’s impossible not to notice that the twosome are rocking similar hair styles.

“L O V E . M Y . U N C L E … as if me and uncle david have the same hair! I think he copied me 😂@davidbeckham ! ❤,” she captioned the too-cute snapshot.

Four days after Peggy’s birth, the proud uncle shared a photo and video gallery to Instagram of himself posing with the adorable newborn.

“Welcome to the world little Peggy ❤ So proud of my little sis and congrats @krissydonners #Daddy such a beautiful family #proudUncle @joannebeckham,” Beckham wrote in the caption.

The father of four, 42, and wife Victoria Beckham regularly use social media to express their love for their own children: Harper Seven, 6½, Cruz David, 13 this month, Romeo James, 15, and Brooklyn Joseph, 18.

“The best daddy in the world x We Love u so so much 💕💕💕 💕 kisses,” the former Spice Girls member, 43, captioned a sweet January photo of her husband and daughter sharing a pasta noodle, Lady and the Tramp-style.