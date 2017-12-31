David Beckham Spends New Year's Eve With His 'Beautiful Boys' Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz

The Beckham boys are together again!

David Beckham spent New Year’s Eve enjoying some quality time with his sons — Brooklyn Beckham, 18, Romeo Beckham, 15, and Cruz Beckham, 12.

Sharing a photo of the four Beckham boys taking a dip in the water — and showing off their playfully tousled hair— the proud papa captioned the photograph, “Sunset with my beautiful boys.”

And while Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham, 6, didn’t appear to be on hand for the sunset dip, the pair had plenty of mother-daughter bonding time to themselves.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old documented their tie dye adventure on her Instagram Story, sharing pictures of the finished products. “So fun!!” she wrote. “Mummy and Harper’s T shirts! X”

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

And this isn’t the only time the Beckhams have enjoyed spending some family time together in the past month.

Recently the former Spice Girls singer gushed about how happy she was to have all four of her children together under one roof again.

“I’m so happy!!! All my babies together!!,” she wrote in the caption of a sweet family photo on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn started college in New York City, but the teen was front and center in Victoria’s post, wearing skinny black pants, a white short-sleeve T-shirt and a green beanie cap and a gold chain necklace. He wrapped his arms around his siblings, who were smiling – appearing happy to have their big brother back.

“@brooklynbeckham is home!! Xx,” Victoria added. “Love u @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harper kisses x.”