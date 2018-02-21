Victoria Beckham Shares Adorable Video of Husband David & Daughter Harper Having a Sing-Along

Victoria Beckham got a front row seat to a sing-along conducted by none other than her soccer star husband, David, and their daughter, Harper.

The designer, 43, shared the video on her Instagram Story Tuesday, with the caption, “Sing-along with daddy” and plenty of laughing emojis.

David and Harper were singing their rendition of “Tomorrow” from the musical Annie as Victoria stood outside of the bathroom where they were holding their private concert.

Harper is not just a talented singer, with the 6-year-old showing off her skills on the slopes when she took to both skis and a snowboard over the weekend.

She was joined by her dad and brothers Cruz David, 13, and Romeo James, 15.

“Harper Seven,” David, 42, wrote on top of one snap from his Instagram Story, sharing a series of photos from the day and one video of Harper skiing downhill.

In March, a proud David shared a video of his daughter riding a bike for the first time unassisted.

“First time riding on your own, Harper!” he said in a clip of himself jogging alongside his daughter, captioning the video, “So so proud.”

In September, the father-daughter duo took to the soccer pitch, hand in hand in a sweet black-and-white video of Harper kicking the ball around.

“Someone’s ready for her first football lesson ❤ ⚽,” David wrote, sharing another clip of himself standing across from his daughter as she kicks the ball high into the air.