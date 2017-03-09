David Arquette Welcomes Son Augustus Alexis

Oh boy: David Arquette is a dad again!

The actor’s wife Christina has given birth to a son, the couple shared on Instagram Thursday next to sweet photos of their baby boy. Augustus Alexis Arquette was born on Wednesday, March 8.

The new baby will reportedly go by Gus, and his middle name will be familiar to fans of the Arquette family, as it honors David’s late sister Alexis Arquette, who unexpectedly died in September.

Gus joins the family along the couple’s son Charlie West, 2½, and David’s 12-year-old daughter Coco from his previous marriage to Courteney Cox.

Augustus Alexis Arquette || March 8, 2017 @christinaarquette – His first thoughts were "Whatchu Lookin' At?" A post shared by David Arquette (@davidarquette) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:30am PST

Augustus Alexis Arquette || March 8, 2017 @davidarquette A post shared by Christina Arquette (@christinaarquette) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:43am PST

The Arquettes made their baby news public in October, with a cute video David, 45, shared on Instagram that shows Charlie talking to his mom about the ultrasound photo in his hands.

“Say, ‘Hi, brother!’ ” Christina’s voice can be heard instructing her older son.

“Hi, baby!” Charlie says, then, “Hi, brother!” before adorably planting a kiss on the snapshot.

Translation- I am huge and have 2 more months left and over it! #pregnant #uncomfortable #heartburn #baby A post shared by Christina Arquette (@christinaarquette) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

The new parents of two might have their hands full now, but according to David, his wife is likely going to knock it out of the park.

“Being pregnant and watching a little rascal that’s firmly in his terrible twos is pretty difficult,” the Scream alum told PEOPLE in December of a then-pregnant Christina. “She a trouper, she’s doing great. She’s my hero.”

So incredibly blessed and honored that my wife @christinaarquette is pregnant with a baby boy! Thank you Christina and humbled gratitude to G-D for this tremendous gift! Charlie and Coco are so excited and I am over the moon!!! A post shared by David Arquette (@davidarquette) on Oct 12, 2016 at 5:58pm PDT

Of Charlie, his dad said he’s more than ready to be a big brother — but whether the expectations accurately foreshadowed the reality remains to be seen.

“Charlie is really cute about it. We have little books that prepare him,” the proud dad said at the time of his son’s opinion on his younger sibling-to-be. “We’ll see how it goes when it all goes down. He’s a tricky little bugger.”

