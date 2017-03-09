David Arquette Welcomes Son Augustus Alexis

Oh boy: David Arquette is a dad again!
The actor’s wife Christina has given birth to a son, the couple shared on Instagram Thursday next to sweet photos of their baby boy. Augustus Alexis Arquette was born on Wednesday, March 8.
The new baby will reportedly go by Gus, and his middle name will be familiar to fans of the Arquette family, as it honors David’s late sister Alexis Arquette, who unexpectedly died in September.
Gus joins the family along the couple’s son Charlie West, 2½, and David’s 12-year-old daughter Coco from his previous marriage to Courteney Cox.
The Arquettes made their baby news public in October, with a cute video David, 45, shared on Instagram that shows Charlie talking to his mom about the ultrasound photo in his hands.
“Say, ‘Hi, brother!’ ” Christina’s voice can be heard instructing her older son.
“Hi, baby!” Charlie says, then, “Hi, brother!” before adorably planting a kiss on the snapshot.
The new parents of two might have their hands full now, but according to David, his wife is likely going to knock it out of the park.
“Being pregnant and watching a little rascal that’s firmly in his terrible twos is pretty difficult,” the Scream alum told PEOPLE in December of a then-pregnant Christina. “She a trouper, she’s doing great. She’s my hero.”
Of Charlie, his dad said he’s more than ready to be a big brother — but whether the expectations accurately foreshadowed the reality remains to be seen.
“Charlie is really cute about it. We have little books that prepare him,” the proud dad said at the time of his son’s opinion on his younger sibling-to-be. “We’ll see how it goes when it all goes down. He’s a tricky little bugger.”
