All Grown Up! Proud Dad David Arquette Shares Photo of His ‘Angel’ Daughter Coco

David Arquette‘s daughter Coco is a newly minted teenager, but she’s still Daddy’s little girl.

The 45-year-old actor shared a new photo of his oldest child and only daughter on Twitter Thursday, with the young lady looking quite grown up in a shoulder-baring top, hoop earrings and eye makeup.

“My angel,” Arquette captioned the snap of 13-year-old Coco, who is his only child with ex-wife Courteney Cox.

Coco may be coming into her own, but there are certain rules her dad and his wife Christina have to keep in place. A big one? Internet searches about the Scream actor.

“With Coco, there’s a ‘Don’t Google Daddy’ clause,” Arquette joked to PEOPLE in July, candidly admitting there are “hundreds of things” he’d redo as a parent if he could.

The star and his wife also share sons Augustus “Gus” Alexis, 5 months, and Charlie West, 3 — which makes for “quite a crazy household,” Arquette previously told PEOPLE.

“The great thing about David is that he was a dad before I was ever a mom, so he really gave me a lot of good advice along the way,” added Christina at the time. “He does all these great adventures with Charlie and Coco.”

And what is Coco into nowadays? According to Arquette, she’s “such a wonderful young lady. I’m so proud of her. Seeing her do plays and sing, it’s amazing.”