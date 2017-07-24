David Arquette Says He Has a ‘Don’t Google Daddy Clause’ with Daughter Coco

David Arquette may have his hands full with a Hollywood career and caring for three kids, but there’s one rule he insists on enforcing at home.

“With Coco, there’s a ‘Don’t Google Daddy’ clause,” the actor joked to PEOPLE during a sit-down with wife Christina for Celeb Parents Get Real about his 13-year-old daughter with ex Courteney Cox.

Of anything the Scream star would redo as a parent, he admits there are “hundreds of things.”

“I could put a list together,” says David, 45, who is also dad to two sons with Christina: Augustus Alexis, 4 months, and Charlie West, 3. “There are so many things.”

My angel got her braces off!!! A post shared by David Arquette (@davidarquette) on May 13, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Something Coco probably wouldn’t be able to find during an internet search about her dad? His most embarrassing parenting moment.

“I decided to put on the Spider-Man outfit that [Charlie]’s been asking me to put on,” David says. “It’s a commitment — it’s a tight outfit. There’s no hiding in a Spider-Man outfit. I’m not really in Marvel shape at the moment.”

Charlie loved seeing his dad as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger when the actor picked him up from school, but there was one slight snag: David’s next stop was to pick up Coco, who didn’t have quite the same reaction.

“She was mortified,” Christina admits.

When you pick your kid up dress as Spider man #marvel #marveluniverse #spiderman Not all superheroes wear capes A post shared by David Arquette (@davidarquette) on Jan 17, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

The couple share that their biggest wish for their children is just for them to do something that will make them happy. Christina does have a secret hope for Charlie, though.

“Truth be told, I want Charlie to be president of the United States,” she admits.