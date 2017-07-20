What’s It Like with Severe Morning Sickness? David Arquette and Wife Christina Share How She Got Through It

When Christina Arquette found out she was pregnant with her and husband David‘s second child — son Augustus “Gus” Alexis, now 4 months — she was “really, really excited.”

“My first pregnancy was beautiful, easy and happy. I was floating, eating everything I wanted,” she tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue. “I thought, ‘Great, I get to feel that again.’ ”

But around her fifth week, Christina began suffering from bouts of intense nausea and vomiting. “It’s just a terrible feeling,” she laments. “I would be running to the bathroom and David would be holding my hair.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Proud Big Brother! Watch David Arquette’s Son Announce There’s Another Baby Boy on the Way



The morning sickness — which Christina actually experienced at night — “really caused a lot of problems for me as a mom,” she says.

“I couldn’t take the kids to school or put [the couple’s older son Charlie West, 3] to bed,” Christina adds. “I was just sick and in bed all the time. I don’t think I brushed my teeth for a week because I was so bedridden and uncomfortable.”

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Reveals the Emotional Way She Told Her Daughters She Was Pregnant

RELATED: Meet Augustus Alexis! David Arquette Remembers Late Sister with Newborn’s Name

Christina finally found relief when her doctor prescribed Diclegis, the first FDA-approved medication to treat morning sickness (she’s since become a spokesperson). Thanks to the medication, she was able to resume her life — and, in particular, return to family dinners.

“I’m from Arkansas,” she says. “We do all the southern stuff — fried okra, fried chicken, dumplings.”

#traveltuesday wishing I were here #hawaii 🌈 A post shared by Christina McLarty Arquette (@christinaarquette) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Good Morning! #happy 🌞 A post shared by Christina McLarty Arquette (@christinaarquette) on Jul 13, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

RELATED: David Arquette on His “Hero” Wife: “Being Pregnant” While Our Son Is in His “Terrible Twos” Is Hard

The couple’ s family also includes David’s daughter Coco, 13, from his previous marriage to Courteney Cox. Since Gus was born in March, his parents have been kept very busy.

“We’ve got a teenager, a toddler and a newborn,” David says, laughing. “It’s a crazy household.”

For more about David and Christina Arquette’s growing family, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.