Daphne Oz is a mother of three!

The former co-host of The Chew has given birth to her third child, a daughter, with husband John Jovanovic, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Domenica Celine Jovanovic was born Monday, Dec. 4, at 9:52 a.m., in New York City.

“Mom and Domenica are both happy and healthy, enjoying a little afternoon nap together,” the rep tells PEOPLE, revealing that the baby girl measured 23 inches and weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz., at birth.

Jovanovic and Oz — who starred in a recent video campaign for Janie and Jack’s J&J Holiday collection — welcomed their newest addition to the world alongside her siblings Jovan Jr., 2, and Philomena Bijou, 3½.

Amid rumors of her pregnancy, the 31-year-old professional foodie confirmed the news back in June on both social media and an episode of The Chew.

“Party of 5!!” Oz wrote on Instagram. “John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter. Philo and JJ will be the best big siblings!!”

She continued, “I know lots of you guessed, and I could not wait to tell you!! Exciting times ahead!!”

Oz also confirmed her pregnancy during a segment of The Chew when her co-hosts were drinking sangria.

“That sangria looks so good, but I’m on a cleanse this week,” she told her colleagues. “Essentially, I’m pregnant … but really, I’m pregnant!”

As the audience erupted in cheers, Oz continued, “I feel like America knew — I feel like y’all knew! We are so excited.”

In her Fit Pregnancy and Baby November cover story, Oz explained how her other children felt about their new sibling.

Her oldest child, Philomena, seemed to embrace the idea — though having a sister might not have been the little girl’s first choice.

Oz said that after telling Philomena that a baby girl would be born around Christmas — “like a present” — “She looked at me and, in all seriousness, said, ‘Oh man! I was really hoping for a dinosaur.’ It was so cute.”

But over time, Philo became more welcoming about her new sister on the way. “Now, she’s excited. She kisses my belly and says, ‘How’s Sugar? Isn’t she done cooking yet?’ ” Oz added of her daughter.

“But her brother is younger, so he either doesn’t understand or maybe he just doesn’t care,” she continued. “He’s such a dude.”

Although the mother of three will certainly have her hands full with three children under 4, Oz revealed in the cover story that the latest addition may not be her last child.

“I love being pregnant,” she admitted. “I always joke with John that I want seven kids. We’ll see what number we actually get to.”

Oz — a New York Times bestselling author and the oldest child of television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz — added that parenting has strengthened her relationship with her husband Jovanovic.

“Having children with someone makes you vulnerable,” Oz said. “You have no ability to hide anything anymore. You are so stripped down because you need all that mental, emotional and physical support.”

“Parenthood helps you let things roll off your back too,” she added. “You realize what’s important compared to the stupid things you used to fight over.”