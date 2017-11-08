Pregnant Daphne Oz Shows Off Her 36-Week Bump As She Prepares For the Arrival of Baby Number 3

For Daphne Oz, maternity style means being comfortable.

The mother-to-be – who is expecting her third child, a girl, with husband John Jovanovic – marked her 36th week of pregnancy with a profile shot of her growing baby bump on Instagram Sunday.

“Out here #36weeks,” Oz, 31, captioned the photo, adding, “Cozy sweater + sneakers + leggings up to my boobs – what did we do before these??”

The Chew alum and Jovanovic, who wed in 2010, are already parents to son Jovan Jr., 2, and daughter Philomena Bijou, 3½.

Oz — a New York Times bestselling author who is the oldest child of television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz — confirmed on her Instagram page in June that the couple would be welcoming another child this Christmas.

As she nears her due date, the star recently revealed that she’s already wishing for more children.

“I love being pregnant,” she told Fit Pregnancy and Baby. “I always joke with [Jovanovic] that I want seven kids. We’ll see what number we actually get to.”

In addition, her third time around has been the easiest pregnancy.

“During my first pregnancy, I was so pampered. Everyone was looking out for me,” Oz said. “I got a ton of advice, ate really well and had prenatal massages. With my second, I was just so tired. My daughter was 10 months old, so I was juggling first-trimester exhaustion while entertaining a toddler.”

Concluding, “This time, the pressure is off me. My kids play with each other, so now I get to sit back and enjoy the moment.”