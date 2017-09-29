Daphne Oz Says Pregnancy Is ‘Flying’ by as She Shows Off Her 30-Week Baby Bump in a Bikini Selfie

Daphne Oz can’t believe how fast her third pregnancy has gone by.

The Chew alum, 31, gave fans and followers an update on her growing baby bump with a selfie on Instagram and Twitter Thursday.

“#30weeks and it’s flying ✨(ugh I know bathroom selfie, but those tiles…),” Oz captioned her mirror pic from the Hotel Villa Cipriani in Asolo, Italy where she and husband John Jovanovic have been vacationing.

Oz — a New York Times bestselling author who is the oldest child of television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz — confirmed on her Instagram page in June that the couple would be welcoming another child this winter.

“Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter,” Oz announced in her baby announcement.

The pair are already parents to daughter Philomena Bijou, 3, and 23-month-old son Jovan Jr.

Earlier this month, the mother-to-be showed off her baby bump when she posted a photo of herself enjoying the final days of summer at the beach.