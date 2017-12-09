Daphne Oz is so in love (and in awe!) with her newest addition.

The mother of three shared a photo of her 4-day-old daughter Domenica Celine on her Instagram Story Friday. “I keep telling myself to sleep but instead I keep staring,” Oz, 31, captioned an adorable photo of her baby girl bundled up in a pink blanket.

The former The Chew host also revealed her youngest’s cute nickname.

“Thank you all for helping us give #Nica such a loving welcome to this world!” she wrote.

Oz’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that she and husband John Jovanovic welcomed their third child on Monday, Dec. 4, in New York City.

“Mom and Domenica are both happy and healthy,” the rep told PEOPLE, revealing that the baby girl measured 23 inches and weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz., at birth.

The couple is also parents to son Jovan Jr., 2, and daughter Philomena Bijou, 3½.

Oz also shared photos of the new family of five with PEOPLE along with a portrait of her parents Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lisa Oz holding their youngest grandchild.

Although the mother of three will certainly have her hands full with three children under 4, Oz revealed in her Fit Pregnancy and Baby cover story that Domenica Celine may not be her last child.

“I love being pregnant,” she said. “I always joke with John that I want seven kids. We’ll see what number we actually get to.”