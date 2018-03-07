Daphne Oz Shares Selfie in Her Underwear at 3 Months Postpartum: 'I Want to Celebrate My Body'

Daphne Oz is making a “fresh start” with her body three months after giving birth to daughter Domenica Celine.

The former The Chew co-host, 32, shared a candid mirror selfie of herself clad only in her underwear on Instagram Wednesday and revealed that working on her new cookbook had made her think about how she viewed her health and body.

“FRESH START // I’m working on my next cookbook (!!!) and it’s got me thinking about the way I want to eat long term,” she wrote in the caption. “The way I want to celebrate with food and still celebrate my body at the same time.”

“Right now, I’m 3 months postpartum and ready to go back to slow carb living as a way to reach a healthy weight and a good headspace,” Oz continued. “It’s crazy how a few strict but simple rules can help break bad eating habits so quickly. let me know in the comments if you want me to share my meal plans next week and if you want to follow along! I’d love the company 💎👙💎👙💎.#fitness #mama #baby #babyweight#cooking #slowcarb #weightlossjourney”

Oz has been honest about the effects of pregnancy on her body, sharing a similar mirror selfie in January almost two months after giving birth to her third child.

“Seven weeks post partum, still looking three months pregnant,” she captioned the photo clad in a black bra and underwear.

“There is no bounce-back, it’s all onwards and upwards,” she continued. “Every day has moments of total splendor and also a decent number of WTFs.”

“I especially want the new mamas out there to hear that, because we see so much of how glossy motherhood can be and not enough of how real 3D life is always complicated (and better for it),” Oz wrote. “Your experience will be just right for you. prepare to be amazed by some things and horrified by others. Motherhood is as complex and wonderful as the woman.”

Oz is married to John Jovanovic and shares two other children with him, 2-year-old son Jovan Jr. and 4-year-old daughter Philomena Bijou.