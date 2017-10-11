Daphne Oz Is Pregnant with Her Third Child – But Planning for Many More: ‘I Always Joke I Want 7 Kids’

Three’s not quite enough company for Daphne Oz.

The author and TV personality is currently expecting her third child — a girl — but admits in her Fit Pregnancy and Baby November cover story that she’s already wishing for more.

“I love being pregnant,” says the 31-year-old. “I always joke with [husband John Jovanovic] that I want seven kids. We’ll see what number we actually get to.”

Oz and Jovanovic — who wed in 2010 — are already parents to son Jovan Jr., 2 this month, and daughter Philomena Bijou, 3½.

Becoming parents has been a joy for the couple — but it’s also had additional benefits for their own relationship, Oz says.

“Having children with someone makes you vulnerable,” she shares. “You have no ability to hide anything anymore. You are so stripped down because you need all that mental, emotional and physical support.”

“Parenthood helps you let things roll off your back too. You realize what’s important compared to the stupid things you used to fight over,” adds the star.

Oz’s older child also seems to embrace that another sibling is on the way. She says that after telling Philomena that a baby girl would be born around Christmas — “like a present” — “She looked at me and, in all seriousness, said, ‘Oh man! I was really hoping for a dinosaur.’ It was so cute.”

“Now, she’s excited. She kisses my belly and says, ‘How’s Sugar? Isn’t she done cooking yet?’ ” Oz adds of her daughter. “But her brother is younger, so he either doesn’t understand or maybe he just doesn’t care. He’s such a dude.”

“During my first pregnancy, I was so pampered. Everyone was looking out for me,” Oz shares. “I got a ton of advice, ate really well and had prenatal massages. With my second, I was just so tired. My daughter was 10 months old, so I was juggling first-trimester exhaustion while entertaining a toddler.”

She adds, “This time, the pressure is off me. My kids play with each other, so now I get to sit back and enjoy the moment.”