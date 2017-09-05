Pregnant Daphne Oz Celebrates the End of Summer in a Ruffled Pink Bikini as She Enters Third Trimester

Bye, bye summer!

Daphne Oz showed off her growing baby bump on Monday when she posted a photo of herself enjoying the final days of summer at the beach.

The mom-to-be, 31, took to Instagram to share the adorable photo, which showcased her sporting a cute ruffled and pink bikini as she cradled her bump.

“Bye, summer. ☀️😩 bye, second trimester. 👶🏼😍 hello, sweater weather!! 🙋❤️ #happylaborday#27weeks,” she captioned the image, which was shared on Labor Day.

bye, summer. ☀️😩 bye, second trimester. 👶🏼😍 hello, sweater weather!! 🙋❤️ #happylaborday #27weeks A post shared by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Oz confirmed her pregnancy back in June on her Instagram page, when she shared a sweet shot of herself sharing a kiss with husband John Jovanovic.

“Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The pair are already parents to daughter Philomena Bijou, 3, and son Jovan Jr., 1.

“Philo and JJ will be the best big siblings!!” Oz wrote in her caption while also noting the rumors about her pregnancy.

During a fun segment on The Chew, Oz took her turn decoding a common phrase. “That sangria looks so good, but I’m on a cleanse this week,” she said. “Essentially, I’m pregnant … but really, I’m pregnant!”

Oz, a New York Times bestselling author, is the oldest child of television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz and recently became a brand ambassador for Dress Barn.