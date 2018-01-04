They grow up so fast!

To celebrate her daughter Domenica Celine turning 4 weeks old, Daphne Oz shared sweet snaps from a recent photo shoot exclusively with PEOPLE.

In the pictures, which were shot at the former The Chew co-host’s parents’ home in Florida and taken by her sister Arabella, the mother and daughter share some alone time as Oz cradles her baby in her arms and cuddles up beside her on a bed.

Oz welcomed Domenica Celine, her third child with husband John Jovanovic, on Monday, Dec. 4, in New York City.

“Mom and Domenica are both happy and healthy,” Oz’s rep told PEOPLE at the time, revealing that the baby girl measured 23 inches and weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz., at birth.

The couple is also parents to son Jovan Jr., 2, and daughter Philomena Bijou, 3½.

Although Oz will certainly have her hands full with three children under 4, she revealed in her Fit Pregnancy and Baby cover story that Domenica Celine may not be her last child.

“I love being pregnant,” she said. “I always joke with John that I want seven kids. We’ll see what number we actually get to.”

In December, when her daughter was just 4 days old, Oz shared a sweet snap of her baby girl bundled up in a pink blanket, before revealing that her youngest child already had a super cute nickname.

“I keep telling myself to sleep, but instead I keep staring,” the 31-year-old captioned the adorable photo. “Thank you all for helping us give #Nica such a loving welcome to this world!”