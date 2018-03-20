Daphne Oz Says Cheat Days In Her Post-Baby Meal Plan Helped Her 'Discover Her Happy Balance'

Three months after the birth of her third child, daughter Domenica Celine, Daphne Oz has been following a meal plan free of grains, sugar and dairy.

But even the former The Chew co-host breaks the rules from time to time.

“I decided the way to make this work long term is to take 1-2 days off over the week,” Oz, 32, shared on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday along with a swimsuit selfie of herself and her baby girl.

“I took mine over the weekend which meant cream in my coffee, Aperol spritzes, farmer’s market conch fritters and scones, homemade Irish soda bread, ice cream sandwiches, and spaghetti cacio e pepe (not all at the same meal) and it was DIVINE,” the mother of three listed her recent menu of dishes.

Though she embraces cheat meals on the weekend, Oz emphasized the importance of staying on track of her designated meal plan during the week.

“But it feels good to get back on track today, and also to have been able to take a breather and enjoy the things I love, too,” she said. “It’s about discovering your happy balance, and I find it’s easier to stick with a few very simple, very strict rules when I’m being 😇 and to really enjoy being 😈, too.”

Oz has previously been candid about her changing body especially post-pregnancy.

Seven weeks after giving birth to Domenica Celine, the new mom told fans and followers that “there is no bounce-back” when it comes to attaining her pre-baby weight. “It’s all onwards and upwards. every day has moments of total splendor and also a decent number of WTFs,” she said in January.

“I especially want the new mamas out there to hear that, because we see so much of how glossy motherhood can be and not enough of how real 3D life is always complicated (and better for it),” Oz continued. “Your experience will be just right for you. prepare to be amazed by some things and horrified by others. Motherhood is as complex and wonderful as the woman.”