Daphne Oz opened up to her social media followers about the realities of having a baby and the impact on a woman’s body.

Almost two months after giving birth to third child Domenica Celine, the former The Chew co-host, 31, shared a photo of her body after baby on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday along with a stirring message to fellow new moms.

“Seven weeks post partum, still looking three months pregnant,” Oz captioned her mirror selfie in which she was dressed in a black bra and underwear.

“There is no bounce-back, it’s all onwards and upwards. every day has moments of total splendor and also a decent number of WTFs,” said the mother of three, who welcomed Domenica Celine with husband John Jovanovic on Dec. 4.

“I especially want the new mamas out there to hear that, because we see so much of how glossy motherhood can be and not enough of how real 3D life is always complicated (and better for it),” Oz wrote. “Your experience will be just right for you. prepare to be amazed by some things and horrified by others. Motherhood is as complex and wonderful as the woman.”

Also during her pregnancy with Domenica Celine, Oz frequently shared updates on her growing belly, including a nude mirror selfie.

Earlier this month, Oz, who is also mom to son Jovan Jr., 2, and daughter Philomena Bijou, 3½, celebrated her newborn turning 4 weeks old by sharing sweet mother-daughter moments from a recent photo shoot exclusively with PEOPLE.

“Domenica is such a good baby, we got really lucky,” she said. “I have to say, this time around has been a crazy transition with three under 4 years old, but even more fun because John and I get to see how obsessed our older two are with their baby sister.”

Adding, “They fight over who gets to hold her, and always want to help me with bath time or pick out her outfits — it’s the sweetest! I can’t wait to see how they all grow up together and become their own little wolf pack.”

Although Oz will certainly have her hands full with three children under 4, she revealed in her Fit Pregnancy and Baby cover story that Domenica Celine may not be her last child.

“I love being pregnant. I always joke with John that I want seven kids. We’ll see what number we actually get to,” she said.