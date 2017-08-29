American Idol Alum Danny Gokey and Wife Leyicet Welcome Son Gabriel Daniel

Danny Gokey‘s living his Best Days — he’s a dad again!

The American Idol alum and his wife Leyicet have welcomed their third child, the new dad of three announced Tuesday on Instagram.

Son Gabriel Daniel Gokey weighed 8 lbs., 8 oz.

“This picture may seem funny but our baby came just in time for me to see him be born, hold him and love him and then I had to run and catch a flight,” Gokey captioned the photo of the new mom cradling both her newborn and a phone.

“The thing is, I forgot to get a picture of me, him and my wife @leyicet together. So I called back on FaceTime to get this sweet pic!! I can’t wait to get back home tomorrow to hold him even more. So thankful I got to be with him at birth!!”

The new addition to the Gokey family will be joined by siblings Victoria Isabella, 2½, and Daniel Emanuel, 4½.

When your husband and son are two pieces of delicious ham hocks! lol and the princess. 😍 A post shared by Leyicet Gokey (@leyicet) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Gokey told PEOPLE back in January that he found out the couple were expecting again on New Year’s Eve. “Literally, Dec. 31, she showed me the pregnancy stick and I was like, ‘You’re kidding me, you’re serious?’ ” the dad-to-be, 37, said of how his wife broke the good news. “I was on cloud nine.”

Fatherhood seems to be a major priority for the singer-songwriter, who has talked about how important it is to be an active parent — so much so that he bought a bus so he could take his family on tour with him this year. Despite not being able to initially “afford it,” Gokey told PEOPLE that he “went and bought it anyway.”

“I refuse to miss out on my children’s lives,” he added in January. “I think we need to invest in the right things and they’ll take care of themselves.”

😍 Love having my family out on the road with me. A post shared by Danny Gokey (@dannygokey) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Mood🕺🏻🎶💃🏽 #summerfun @leyicet 😁 A post shared by Danny Gokey (@dannygokey) on Jul 27, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

The Wisconsin native was a finalist in season 8 of Idol, and currently has five studio albums under his belt (his latest, Rise, was released in January).

Gokey and Leyicet, 31, tied the knot on Jan. 29. 2012.