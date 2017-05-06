Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Looks All Grown up at the Kentucky Derby

Anna Nicole Smith‘s 10-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead looked adorable in her Kentucky Derby-ready get-up, posing with dad Larry Birkhead ahead of the big race on Saturday.

Perhaps topping prior years’ outfits, her dress featured multiple shades of pink, complemented by her fascinator hat and flower-studded shoes.

The father-daughter pair, who live in rural Kentucky, have been attending the Derby together for the past seven years. And on Twitter on Saturday, Birkhead noted he met Smith at a Derby party.

“Dannielynn b4 she raided the dessert room at the Barnstable-Brown Party where I met her Mom in 2003 #lifefullcircle #BarnstableBrownParty,” Birkhead, 44, tweeted on Saturday as he posed alongside his daughter.

Birkhead, who works as a photographer and dabbles in real estate for a living, has raised his daughter — who looks just like her mother — as a single dad. Dannielynn was only 5 months old when Smith, a former Playmate of the Year, died at age 39 following a drug overdose in Florida in 2007.

In February, during a sneak peek on Good Morning America of a new 20/20 interview, Birkhead shared a sweet letter the 10-year-old wrote to explain her love of coloring and how it connects to her mother.

“Ever since my mother’s death, a friend of hers said she would send me pretty butterflies,” Dannielynn had written. “So, butterflies chase me everywhere and I let the butterfly come out of my pencil and fly on my paper with its wings of love.”