Danielle Harris Welcomes Son Carter Davis

From scream queen to diaper goddess: Danielle Harris is a mom!

The Halloween star, 39, gave birth to a son on Tuesday, Feb. 21, she shared on Instagram. Carter Davis Gross was born weighing 7 lbs., 10 oz.

“I’m a Mommy!!!!!” she captioned a photo of her smiling baby boy, adding multiple hashtags including “#blessed,” “#mama,” “#myson” and “#wegotthis.”

Carter is the first child for Harris and husband David Gross, whom she became engaged to in 2013 and wed in January of the following year.

“Just can’t get enough. I just can’t get enough!” Harris captioned her most recent photo of Carter: a selfie showing him asleep in her arms, wearing an outfit emblazoned with the words “Beyond Cute.”

Harris announced her pregnancy in — when else? — October, sharing a pumpkin-themed photo of Gross and herself exclusively with PEOPLE, in which she is seen cradling her growing baby bump.

“After three years of fighting for the family I so desperately wanted to start, I’m proud to finally be able to say I’m gonna be a mom to a baby boy … thanks to the painstaking miracle of IVF,” the actress told PEOPLE exclusively.

Aside from her turn in the Halloween franchise and various other horror ventures, Harris — who makes common appearances at fan conventions — has appeared in films like Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead and Free Willy, and is also know for her voice work in Nickelodeon’s The Wild Thornberrys.

“I’m going to take a break from doing movies for a bit as an actor to have a family and focus on directing,” the new mom told Diabolique Magazine in 2013.

Carter joins “big brother” Thor, Gross and Harris’ pit bull, to round out the household.