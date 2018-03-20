Paralympic Skier Danelle Umstead on Instilling the Value of Hard Work in Her Son Brocton

Danelle Umstead is a fan of hard work — a value she is proud to pass on to her son.

The Paralympic alpine skier, 46, and husband Rob Umstead (her guide on the slopes, as Umstead is blind) opened up to PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real recently, dishing on their biggest wishes for their 10-year-old son Brocton.

“I hope that he has learned from me and from Rob how to overcome challenges — how to accept challenges and actually work hard and be his best self in every day and in every moment,” Danelle says.

“That’s my biggest wish, just be happy with himself and be proud of who he is, no matter what,” she adds.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: Meet the Inspiring Team USA Athletes Living Their Impossible at the Paralympic Games

The couple admit that there is quite a divide when it comes to who lays down the law more in their household.

“I’m probably the good cop,” says Rob.

“I’m the bad cop,” Danelle says. “I’m the strict one. I was raised by Italian New Yorkers, so I’m the strict one.”

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Although people tell the spouses their son is the spitting image of his dad, Brocton takes after both of his parents in that he is “athletic” and “competitive,” as well as a very “thoughtful and kind kid.”

Says Danelle with a laugh, “He’s super compassionate, which would be me.”

“I don’t know where he gets that from,” jokes Rob.