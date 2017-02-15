How Dad-to-Be Dane DeHaan Is Prepping for Baby: Building the Nursery, Spoiling Wife Anna and ‘Reading Lots of Books’

Dane DeHaan is readying himself for baby DeHaan!

“I’m reading lots of books and making the nursery,” The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star, 31, shared with PEOPLE Monday at the red carpet of his latest psychological horror film, A Cure for Wellness, hosted by Prada.

Though the actor stayed mum about the baby’s sex — “We’re not telling anyone!” — he did share that he’s taking time off work to enjoy this special family time, which includes the couple’s pup, Franny.

“I’m spoiling [wife Anna Wood] as much as I can,” DeHaan says. “I’m always making sure she gets enough massages and has everything she needs. I’m trying to take care of her, but she can also take care of herself. She’s a strong person!”

In November, the couple — who married in 2012 — shared their baby news exclusively with PEOPLE.

“We are so excited and already so in love,” said Wood, 31. “And Dane is going to be the best daddy. I can’t wait!”

Wood is known for her roles on television series like Mad Men, Deception and NCIS: Los Angeles. Previously, DeHaan has appeared in True Blood and In Treatment — and he now joins Mia Goth and Jason Isaacs in A Cure for Wellness.

Wellness director Gore Verbinski says he’d been eyeing DeHaan for a while.

“I’ve been dying to work with him and you can’t take your eyes off him in the film,” he tells PEOPLE.

The baby on the way is the first child for both DeHaan and Wood.