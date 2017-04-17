Dane DeHaan and Anna Wood Welcome Daughter Bowie Rose

It’s a girl for Dane DeHaan and Anna Wood!

The actors have welcomed their first child, they both shared on social media Sunday.

Wood posted a snap of daughter Bowie Rose DeHaan — whom she says was born on Sunday, April 2 — posing next to holiday-appropriate stuffed bunnies and a sign saying “Today I am 2 weeks old.”

“Overjoyed to introduce our daughter, Bowie Rose DeHaan,” Wood, 31, captioned the sweet photo of her daughter in a bunny-ears hat. “She is the light of our lives. Happy Easter! 🐰🐣❤🌟👶🏻.”

Proud new dad DeHaan shared a black-and-white hospital snap in which he’s cradling his newborn daughter, captioning it, “🎶You’re not a baby Bowie, you’re my friend🎶” and adding the hashtags, “#fatherdane #dadlife #daddysgirl #BowieDeHaan #BowieRoseDeHaan.”

The couple made their baby news public in November, with Wood telling PEOPLE exclusively that “We are so excited and already so in love. And Dane is going to be the best daddy. I can’t wait!”

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star, 31, posted two more photos Sunday: one of his new baby girl sound asleep and another one of Wood holding a snoozing Bowie in a wrap and smiling for the camera.

“Yas queens. Yas. 👸🏻👶🏻 #squadgoals #famonfleek #Milf,” he wrote cheekily next to the latter photo.

The Deception and Reckless alum gave her followers a peek at a serene moment following Bowie’s birth, with a black-and-white photo of herself peering over at her sleeping daughter from her own hospital bed.

“Two weeks ago, when my heart expanded a million trillion times,” the caption read.

DeHaan told PEOPLE in February that he was “reading lots of books and making the nursery” to prepare for the baby’s arrival.

“I’m spoiling [Anna] as much as I can,” the A Cure for Wellness actor, who wed Wood in 2012, added. “I’m always making sure she gets enough massages and has everything she needs. I’m trying to take care of her, but she can also take care of herself. She’s a strong person!”