Dancing with the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd on Her Body After Baby: 'I Need Another Month!'

Peta Murgatroyd rocked it out on the dance floor with Bachelor star Nick Viall on Monday night’s premiere of Dancing with the Stars, but the pro dancer still doesn’t think she’s as good as she could have been.

“I still feel like I’m carrying a little bit of weight and it’s coming off really slowly,” the 30-year-old, who gave birth to her son Shai just over two months ago, told reporters after Monday’s show. “I feel like my body is getting stronger. It’s getting more flexible. I’m faster every day. I think it’s going to take another month or so probably to just fully be back into Peta mode.”

Returning to the ABC reality dance competition after taking a season off while pregnant has been an adjustment for Murgatroyd — who blogs about her DWTS experience exclusively for PEOPLE — but she’s quickly learning the importance of keeping a tight schedule.

“I really have to know my schedule the day before, so I can plan out feeds for every four hours and make sure I can go home. Once we finish [rehearsals] I take off and go to get home, but it’s working out well. I just try to spend as much time with Shai as possible.” she says of her “perfect” and “happy” son with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC.