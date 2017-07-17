Her second little champion has arrived!

Olympic swimmer Dana Vollmer has given birth to a baby boy named Ryker Alexander Grant, she announced on Instagram alongside a sweet photo series featuring dad Andy Grant and their older son Arlen Jackson, 2.

“Ryker Alexander Grant decided he loves fireworks and wants them on his birthday every year! Born at 3:15 am July 4th, 6lbs 15oz! #USAbaby#mommaonamission,” Vollmer, 29, captioned the gallery.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Ryker Alexander Grant decided he loves fireworks and wants them on his birthday every year! Born at 3:15 am July 4th, 6lbs 15oz! #USAbaby #mommaonamission A post shared by Dana Vollmer (@dana.vollmer) on Jul 5, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

RELATED: Dana Vollmer Expecting Second Child

Vollmer announced her pregnancy on Instagram in January, captioning a photo of the family’s swimsuits next to a diaper, “So excited to announce that we are welcoming a new little splasher to the family!”

Since giving birth to Arlen, the new mom of two clinched three medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro: one bronze, one silver and one gold. Previously, she nabbed three gold medals at the 2012 games in London.

Feeling incredibly blessed and loved ❤ #momlife A post shared by Dana Vollmer (@dana.vollmer) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

My boys ❤❤!! We all survived our first week at home with Ryker! #blessings #1weekold #bestolderbrother #family A post shared by Dana Vollmer (@dana.vollmer) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Hanging out at the park! Letting Arlen burn some energy while Ryker and I relax! A post shared by Dana Vollmer (@dana.vollmer) on Jul 15, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Introduces Baby Joshua

In April — while six months pregnant! — Vollmer competed in the 50 free race during the Arena Pro Swim Series meet, telling Swimming World magazine her racing suit felt “fine” and “kind of holds everything in.”

And although she and Grant were “hoping for a boy/girl combo,” Vollmer was excited to be expecting a second son — partly because both she and her husband have brothers of their own.

“You never know. Maybe we’ll have to have three,” she teased.