Dana Vollmer Expecting Second Child

Things are going swimmingly for Dana Vollmer: she’s pregnant!
The five-time Olympic gold medalist is expecting her second child with her husband, former Stanford swimmer Andy Grant, she announced Friday on Instagram.
The new addition will join the couple’s 22-month-old son Arlen Jackson in July.
“So excited to announce that we are welcoming a new little splasher to the family!” Vollmer, 29, captioned a snapshot of the family’s swimsuits alongside a diaper.
Vollmer — who most recently won gold, silver and bronze at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio — famously stepped away from the sport to start a family following her big wins at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
Her return to the water 17 months after becoming a mother, she says, came with a new outlook on life.
“My whole goal with this comeback was that I would always feel like my son came first,” she told Today in August. “I have tons of super supportive moms I talk to all the time, and they always said you need some alone time for yourself. And that’s what swimming became for me.”