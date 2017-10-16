A new little racer is on the way — Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram Monday afternoon, alongside a pair of pink baby Converse.

“Excited to share the wonderful news that Amy and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her,” the NASCAR driver, 42, captioned the photo.

The Earnhardts were married last New Year’s Eve at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina — a venue owned by fellow racer Richard Childress.

And a new baby isn’t the only joint project the couple has in their future.

In May, the stock car racing champ tweeted that he and Amy will star in a home renovation series on the DIY Network. “Exciting news!” he wrote at the time. “Amy and I are working on @DIYNetwork TV series where we’ll renovate a historic home in Key West!”

Amy, 35, echoed her husband’s excitement on social media: “Can’t wait to flex those design muscles & make this house shine! #DaleJrProject,” she tweeted. The series, set to air in 2018, will follow the couple as they transform a fixer-upper in the Florida island’s Old Town district into a gorgeous modern home.

“Amy and I are excited to take on our first home renovation project together,” Dale Jr. said in a DIY Network press release. “Amy is a fantastic designer. She has creative ideas and a strong work ethic. We love DIY projects around the house, and so I expect this to be challenging but fun.”

Dale is one of the sport’s most enduringly popular stars and has won the Daytona 500 twice, in 2004 and 2014. He announced in April that he plans to retire at the end of the 2017 season.