Congratulations are in order for Dale Earnhardt Jr.!

The recently retired NASCAR driver and his wife Amy have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Isla Rose Earnhardt, they both announced on Twitter Tuesday. Nascar.com reports the baby was born on Monday, April 30.

“She’s finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt,” wrote Amy, 36. “It feels like a dream. The best dream ever. 💕”

Added Earnhardt, 43, sweetly in a retweet of his wife’s words, “Everyone was right. It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed.”

The Earnhardts were married on New Year’s Eve 2016 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina — a venue owned by fellow racer Richard Childress.

They announced their pregnancy news on Instagram in October, alongside a cute photograph of a pair of pink baby Converse.

“Excited to share the wonderful news that Amy and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her,” Earnhardt captioned the photo.

Earnhardt’s fellow NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon believes that the former’s first child may follow in her family’s speedy footsteps. In October, he told PEOPLE “it wouldn’t surprise” him since Earnhardt’s sister and niece have both raced in the past.

“I actually got to see him the day after he announced it and I saw the excitement so that’s very cool,” added Gordon, 46. “We’re happy for them, and it’s going to be a wonderful time.”