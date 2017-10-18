Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals the Adorable Way He and Wife Amy Found Out the Sex of Their Baby

Dale Earnhardt Jr. used a pair of pink baby Converse to announce that he and wife Amy are expecting a daughter — their first child! And the way the couple found out about the sex of the baby is even more adorable.

“You get an email with a link to click to find out the gender. We actually sent that to Amy’s sister in Texas and she ordered the shoes and mailed them to us. We opened the box on the front doorstep,” said Earnhardt, who publicly spoke about becoming a father for the first time on Tuesday during an interview with NBC Sports Network.

The couple, who were married last New Year’s Eve, shared the happy news on Instagram Monday afternoon.

“It is a very exciting thing. Amy and I are thrilled and over the moon,” the father-to-be said, joking: “I have no idea what I’ve gotten myself into.”

Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her. A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

“I’m hearing so much advice already, and I couldn’t be more excited about it. This is something that Amy and I have been working toward for a long time,” added Earnhardt, who is retiring from full-time Cup Series racing after the season finale Nov. 19.

“There are so many cool little moments. We have been sitting here giddy for so long, it is finally good to be able to tell everybody,” he concluded.

And a new baby isn’t the only joint project the parents-to-be has in their future.

In May, the stock car racing champ tweeted that he and Amy will star in a home renovation series on the DIY Network.