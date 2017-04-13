10 Former Child Stars on the Ups & Downs of Growing Up in the Spotlight
12 Throwback Model Shots That Are So Cute, It Hurts
1 of 12
BEHATI PRINSLOO
We're not sure which we're obsessed with more: Behati's totally on-trend side ponytail or the fact that she pretty much looks the same now.
2 of 12
GIGI HADID
Those lips! Proof Gigi nailed the pouty pose very early on in her childhood modeling career.
3 of 12
HEIDI KLUM
A total blast from the past, the America's Got Talent judge shows off her penchant for experimenting with different hairstyles. "Love these pigtail buns!" she wrote.
4 of 12
KENDALL JENNER
Before legions of fans became utterly obsessed with Kendall's style/photo spreads/Instagram, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was a cute kid who just loved being in front of the camera.
5 of 12
CANDICE SWANEPOEL
"Big brother and I dressed for success," wrote the Victoria's Secret Angel, captioning a sweet sibling pic.
6 of 12
ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
The camera lens focused on a school-aged Alessandra, who spent free days on the playground before trading in seesaw time for Victoria's Secret Angel wings.
7 of 12
GISELE BÜNDCHEN
"My face when things don't go as planned," wrote the Brazilian supermodel.
8 of 12
BAR REFAELI
There's no doubt in our minds that the expectant mom's childhood photo — featuring the model twinning with her blue-eyed cat — was printed and sent to every relative and close friend. It's just too adorable.
9 of 12
CINDY CRAWFORD
Cindy or Kaia? The legendary supermodel strikes an eerie resemblance to her teenage daughter in this throwback snapshot, which shows the Becoming author posing with "my first legal bottle of champagne!"
10 of 12
KARLIE KLOSS
Karlie is a woman of many talents — coding, modeling and designing, just to name a few — so it's no surprise the future model dabbled in some fishing as a toddler.
11 of 12
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
While we're used to seeing the model-turned-actress strike a pose in a barely there bikini, we're totally feeling this polka-dot look.
12 of 12
BELLA HADID
The youngest Hadid sister has always been a natural in front of the camera — and this candid snapshot is no exception.
