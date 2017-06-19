Babies
Proof Two (or Three!) Is Better Than One: From the Clooneys to the Carters, the Cutest Celeb Families of Multiples
With the arrival of George and Amal Clooney’s twins Ella and Alexander, there’s even more adorableness in Hollywood now
BEYONCÉ & JAY Z'S TWINS
Blue Ivy Carter is a big sister! Queen Bey and Jay Z welcomed their twins in June 2017, adding to their already fabulous family. Now we just await what is sure to be an epic Instagram post from the proud mama of three.
GEORGE & AMAL CLOONEY'S TWINS
The once-perennial bachelor is now reporting for daddy duty! The Oscar-winning actor-director and his wife Amal, an international human rights lawyer, recently welcomed twins Ella and Alexander. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," the Clooneys said in a statement, adding, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."
MONROE & MOROCCAN CANNON
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 6-year-olds inspire "aws" wherever they go, whether they're stealing the show at Mom's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony or raising the bar on holiday onesies. "Mommy is an angel, a goddess to them, and Daddy's fun and silly," Cannon said about his little ones in an interview for IMDB Asks.
BOWIE & CY PEREGO-SALDANA
Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego welcomed the tiny twosome in November 2014. Though they're still toddlers, the identical brothers already have mischievous sides: they tried to break into Mom's purse and have been known to use one another as boosters to peek into the high drawers. But the actress says her kids aren't the same in every way. "The moment they popped out, they had personalities," she told E!. "They are two different people. Identical boys but two people."
DOLLY & CHARLIE O'CONNELL
Though fraternal twins, the daughters of Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn look strikingly similar to each other – and their mom! The 8-year-old pair reads, cuddles and puts on mid-shopping trip musicals together.
MAXIMILIAN & EMME MUÑIZ
Jennifer Lopez believes her 9-year-old fraternal twins with Marc Anthony helped her "understand men better." "Having twins and seeing how Max handles things differently than Emme even though they're at the same level of development, same age and have the same family," she told PEOPLE, "guys just think different!" The singer affectionately calls the pair her "coconuts."
GUSTAV & JOHN PHILLIPS
Modern Family actress Julie Bowen admits to having been anxious about going from one to three kids when she was pregnant with her now 8-year-old sons. "I was terrified. I did not want twins as a second go-around. I should have been much more cautious. I should have had … half sex," she joked in a 2011 issue of More.
MATTEO & VALENTINO MARTIN
Dad Ricky Martin told The Advocate in 2011 that his twin boys, now 8, are "polar opposites." "Valentino is mister peace and love. He loves flowers and nature," he said. Meanwhile Matteo "is more alpha and a leader … he tells his brother what to do and what not to do."
SAVANNAH & EDEN MAHONEY
Marcia Cross was 44 when she welcomed Savannah and Eden, now 10, with husband Tom Mahoney. Shortly after giving birth in 2007, Cross told PEOPLE she had been so eager to be a mother it felt like "the longest wait in history."
HARPER & GIDEON BURTKA-HARRIS
Harper and Gideon, 6, might just be the most stylish twins around. Dads David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris always lead them to the chicest getups, and really pull out all the stops for the holidays. And just look at the droid/princess cake they made for the kids' 5th birthdays!
TRISTAN & SASHA HEMSWORTH
Three-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha keep mom Elsa Pataky and dad Chris Hemsworth busy at the beach, the park and in the kitchen!
NELSON & EDDY ANGÉLIL
Céline Dion and René Angélil's twin sons, now 6, traveled to Disneyland to celebrate their 5th birthdays with Mickey. The boys seem to love rocking matching outfits, while doing everything from practicing their golf swings to gearing up for trick-or-treating.
BRONWYN & SLATER VANCE
Angela Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance became a family of four in 2006. "Slater is chill and relaxed, and that's the way he was in the womb," Vance told PEOPLE after they were born. "Bronwyn was always moving. She came out like that, left arm in the air. She's drama!"
PHARRELL'S TRIPLETS
Here's another reason for Pharrell to feel "Happy": he and wife Helen Lasichanh welcomed triplets (!) in early January 2017. "Pharrell, Helen and [their son] Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!" his rep said.