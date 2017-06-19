Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego welcomed the tiny twosome in November 2014. Though they're still toddlers, the identical brothers already have mischievous sides: they tried to break into Mom's purse and have been known to use one another as boosters to peek into the high drawers. But the actress says her kids aren't the same in every way. "The moment they popped out, they had personalities," she told E!. "They are two different people. Identical boys but two people."