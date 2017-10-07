Cute Alert! Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo of Baby John Legend and Says He’s Exactly Like Luna

Chrissy Teigen sees a lot of John Legend in their daughter Luna Simone.

The 31-year-old Lip Sync Battle cohost and cookbook author shared a throwback photo of baby Legend (alongside his mother Phyllis Stephens, father Ronald Stephens and older brother Ronald Stephens II) on Instagram Friday, comparing her husband to their 1-year-old daughter in the post’s caption.

“Baby John = baby Luna,” she wrote.

It’s clear what she means, as baby John bears a striking resemblance to baby Luna.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Little Luna! 71 Completely Perfect Photos of Chrissy & John’s Daughter

Legend, 38, didn’t seem to debate the comparison either. In fact, he also got nostalgic too by posting a series of his own throwback photos in honor of “Flashback Friday.”

“Before ‘Legend’, there was Johnny Stephens,” he wrote in the captions for all the pics — which ranged from baby pictures of Legend and his brothers (including younger brother Vaughn Anthony Stephens) to photos of Legend with his mother, Legend in school, and Legend at graduation.

#fbf Before ‘Legend’, there was Johnny Stephens. #penthousefloor A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

#fbf Before ‘Legend’, there was Johnny Stephens. #penthousefloor A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 6, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

#fbf Before ‘Legend’, there was Johnny Stephens. #penthousefloor A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 6, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

#fbf Before ‘Legend’, there was Johnny Stephens. #penthousefloor A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

#fbf Before ‘Legend’, there was Johnny Stephens. #penthousefloor A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 6, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

#fbf Before ‘Legend’, there was Johnny Stephens. #penthousefloor A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Teigen recently opened up about expanding her family with Legend.

In InStyle‘s November cover story, she shared that the couple will soon attempt to get pregnant with their second child through in vitro fertilization.

Teigen has long been candid about having to undergo IVF to conceive Luna. The frozen embryo that Teigen will have implanted within the coming months is the couple’s final one left after starting with 20 embryos from fertility treatments she underwent several years ago.

“The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna,” she explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Luna Responsible For Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction: ‘My Cleavage [Was] Hanging Out’

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 6, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

what happens at lip sync battle does not always stay at lip sync battle @caseypattersontv @llcoolj A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 6, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Until her potential sibling comes along, Luna has a new four-legged sister to play with!

On Friday, Teigen shared photos and video of bulldog puppy Pepper to social media. The pup joins the family’s brood of pets, including French bulldogs Penny and Pippa as well as English bulldog Puddy.

Pepper’s name is shared with the nickname Teigen often calls her mother, Vilailuck.

Luna seems to be all about Pepper, the two playing in an adorable photo Teigen shared.