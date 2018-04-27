Cush Jumbo is a mama!

The Good Fight star and her husband Sean Griffin have welcomed their first child together, son Maximilian, Jumbo shared on social media Friday.

“After excellently portraying Lucca’s baby bump on @thegoodfight for 6 months my little boy finally made his real life entrance,” she captioned a snap of her son grasping someone’s thumb.

“This is Maximilian and he’s just as gorgeous as his Daddy ❤,” added Jumbo, tacking on the hashtags, “#thegoodbaby” and “#methodacting.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jumbo first announced she was expecting in January, while walking the red carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

The actress, who was nominated for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role as attorney Lucca Quinn, also debuted her baby bump, dressed in a black cape mini dress by Brandon Maxwell.

In early April, the then-mom-to-be donned a crown as she was showered with gifts from her The Good Fight costars, including Rose Leslie and Christine Baranski.

“This is my just-cried-my-friggin-eyes-out face post those two sneaky co-stars and our whole team throwing me a surprise shower @thegoodfightcbs 😭,” she wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes photo.

“I’m so blessed to work alongside not only two incredibly talented ladies but two incredibly beautiful friends. #sisters,” Jumbo added. “PS: How AWESOME are wipe warmers!!!???”