'Expecting a GOOD BABY!': Cush Jumbo Announces Pregnancy, Debuts Bump at Critics' Choice Awards

There will be a new addition to the Reddick, Boseman, & Kolstad firm!

The Good Fight‘s Cush Jumbo announced she is expecting her first child while walking the red carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday in Santa Monica, California.

The actress, who was nominated for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role as attorney Lucca Quinn, also debuted her baby bump, dressed in a black cape mini dress by Brandon Maxwell.

Here @CriticsChoice awards and so excited to tell you that Lucca Quinn and I are both expecting a GOOD BABY in April! pic.twitter.com/Uus0dBFgSR — Cush Jumbo (@CushJumbo) January 12, 2018

“Here @CriticsChoice awards and so excited to tell you that Lucca Quinn and I are both expecting a GOOD BABY in April!” Jumbo tweeted, teasing that her character may also have a pregnancy in her storyline when the second season returns March 4.

Jumbo and husband Sean Griffin have been married since 2014.

Season 2 of The Good Fight will premiere on CBS All Access on March 4.