Curly-Haired North West Goofs Off with Kim Kardashian West on Plane Ride Home from Costa Rica

The Kardashians returned home from their sun-filled vacation in Costa Rica on Monday — but at least one member of the family didn’t appear to be too sad about leaving the tropical setting behind.

In videos posted to Snapchat, 4-year-old North West was all smiles, goofing off with mom Kim Kardashian West while aboard their private plane.

The curly-haired kid looked all grown up, wearing a rose red dress and denim jacket as she jumped and barked for the camera — utilizing Snapchat’s dog filter.

She appeared on both her mother’s account and aunt Khloé Kardashian‘s, making animal noises in a series of silly videos.

It wasn’t all just animals. She rocked the Snapchat shade filter — telling the camera “Hello, hello, hello!”

Later, she snacked on cookies with her mom while wearing the purple crown filter.

“Are you so beautiful?” Kardashian West asked North.

“Yeah,” North replied.

Arguably the funniest video in the series was when North inspected the rhinestone “Juicy” words printed on the pack of her aunt sweatpants – running her hand across aunt Khloé’s Revenge Body backside.

The three were on vacation, alongside alongside Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, their kids Mason, 7, Penelope 4, and Reign, 2, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga, and his son King Cairo.

The getaway was being filmed for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“They are all excited about the trip,” a source told PEOPLE about the family, who left for Costa Rica on Thursday. “It will be relaxing for them, but also adventurous with activities like rain forest zip-lining planned. They will be filming for the show the whole time.”

One person was notably missing from the trip: North’s dad Kanye West — though it had nothing to do with the rapper’s November hospitalization for exhaustion or the rumors of divorce plaguing he and his wife.

“[He] was never supposed to come,” a source told PEOPLE. “He is busy working on his music in LA.”