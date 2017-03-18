'Crying Already': Code Black's Boris Kodjoe Gets Emotional Watching His Daughter, 11, Go to Her First Dance

This article originally appeared on Essence.

Kids grow up so fast!

That’s what Code Black actor Boris Kodjoe must have been thinking when he shared a sweet father-daughter moment on Instagram Friday. He was watching his daughter Sophie prep for her first school dance.

The actor shared three photos of his 11-year-old daughter with Nicole Ari Parker. In the pictures, Sophie, with a fresh ‘do and nails, is all dressed up and ready to go in a sleek black dress.

“Seems like moments ago when I was rocking her to sleep,” he wrote. “Now she’s a beautiful little lady.”

Sophie is the inspiration behind the couple’s foundation, Sophie’s Voice, which aims to raise awareness about Spina Bifida Spina Bifida is a neural birth defect that can cause leg, bladder and bowel damage in infants and children.

We are sure her parents were are very proud!