Happy Birthday, Cruz! David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Their Son Turning 12 with Sweet Instagram Posts

Cruz David is one year closer to being a teenager!

The youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham celebrated his 12th birthday Monday, receiving sweet messages from his parents on their respective Instagram accounts.

“Happy Birthday to the cheekiest member of our family,” David, 41, captioned a photo of himself and Cruz soaking up some rays at the beach.

“He may be the cheekiest but this little man has the biggest heart and sweetest nature and any dad would be Proud to have that in his son,” added the retired soccer player.

“At 12 years old he brings a smile and joy into the house from the moment he opens his eyes till the moment he falls asleep which normally means 8:30pm (but we all know that means 9:30 right CRUZ ),” the touching caption continues. “Anyway Happy birthday little man x love you.”

Mom Victoria, 42, chimed in with two posts — one featuring the birthday boy as a baby with big brothers Romeo James, 14, and Brooklyn Joseph, 17 — and one of Cruz by himself, all smiles in a crisp white shirt and tie.

“Happy birthday beautiful boy x We are all so proud and love u so much,” wrote Victoria to accompany the shot, where blue and silver balloons can be seen in the background. “Can’t believe you are 12 years old today!!!! Lots of love and kisses x.”

The family recently enjoyed a ski trip on Canada’s Whistler slopes, where it was David’s first time snowboarding. Sadly, Brooklyn broke his collarbone near the end of the trip, but the group seemed to have a wonderful time otherwise.

“Fun skiing with my little sister,” Cruz captioned an adorable photo of himself and Harper Seven, 5½, on the slopes.