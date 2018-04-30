Cruz Beckham Shows Off His Singing Voice on Mom Victoria's Instagram — Watch the Video

Victoria Beckham has admitted that she is “no Mariah Carey” when it comes to her singing abilities, but her son inherited his musical talent from somewhere!

On Monday, the former Spice Girls member shared an Instagram video of her 13-year-old son Cruz skillfully belting out a tune.

“And I miss you, girl, like sunlight misses the moon,” the teen sings. “And I pray that I’ll be back inside your arms one day soon. And I’m so tired of running ’round and leaving you alone. Baby, I can’t wait to be home.”

“Kisses,” Victoria captioned the video, along with musical note and clapping hands emojis. She also tagged producer Rodney Jerkins.

The clip showing off Cruz’s voice comes just one day after Victoria shared footage of her son easily tackling a song on the piano. The third child of Victoria and husband David Beckham also plays guitar, as evidenced by the musical instrument’s many appearances on his Instagram.

The Beckhams have been aware of Cruz’s talents for a long time, previously documenting a casual performance of “Cups” from Pitch Perfect and a rendition of Twista‘s 2004 song “Hope” that drew comparisons to a young Justin Bieber.

Cruz also recorded and released a music video for his debut single, “If Every Day Was Christmas,” in 2016.

“Cruz came to us and said, ‘How about I do a Christmas song for charity? And all the proceeds go to charity,’” David told Good Morning America at the time. “He’s 11-years-old, he’s still at school. He’s concentrating at school — that’s the most important thing — but he wanted to give back and he’s done this amazing little Christmas song that’s got a lot of attention. And you know we are very proud of it. He came to us with the idea. It’s kind of cool but he’s having fun.”

But Cruz isn’t the only one of his three siblings with a great voice. Sister Harper Seven, 6½, showed off her range in a bathroom sing-along of “Tomorrow” from the musical Annie with dad David, captured on video by Victoria.

And while their fashion designer mom lip-synched during her Spice Girls days, it wasn’t her fault — they used to shut down her mic.

“They used to turn it off and just let the others sing,” Victoria told The Telegraph in 2016. “I got the last laugh – and now my mic is well and truly on, finally.”