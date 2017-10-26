A Leg Up! Cristiano Ronaldo Teaches His Sons ‘How to Become No. 1’ in Sweet Photo of the Three During His Workout

Cristiano Ronaldo does not skip leg day.

The Real Madrid soccer player shared a photo to his Instagram page on Wednesday that featured not only his finely chiseled legs, but also an inspiring message to his children.

Ronaldo captioned the snap in his native Portuguese, writing, “Ensinando aos meus 2 filhos com talento, trabalho e dedicação e a única forma de chegar a ser o número 1❤️❤️🇵🇹”

The message translates to, “Teaching my two sons how talent, work and dedication are the only way to become No. 1.”

Ensinando aos meus 2 filhos com talento, trabalho e dedicação e a única forma de chegar a ser o número 1❤️❤️🇵🇹 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 25, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

The soccer star is father to son Cristiano Jr., 7, and fraternal twins — who are reportedly named Mateo and Eva Maria — whom he welcomed via surrogate in June. His girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez, is currently expecting the couple’s first child together.

Ronaldo, 32, frequently posts sweet pictures with his three children on his social media account, and Rodriguez has recently joined in on the family-photo fun as well.

The expectant mama posed for a maternity photo shoot with Spanish-language publication ¡Hola! back in August and opened up to the magazine about some of her biggest life values.

“I’m very family oriented, I love kids, nature and animals,” explained Rodriguez, 23. “I like to surround myself with those who inspire me to be a better person every day and who have good energy.”