Cristiano Ronaldo Is a Dad Again! Soccer Stud and Girlfriend Georgina Welcome a Baby Girl

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially a father of four.

The soccer star’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl they named Alana Martina, he announced on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday. Additionally, Ronaldo shared a photo of himself, Rodriguez, and his 7-year-old son Cristiano Jr. posing with baby Alana in the hospital.

“Both Geo as Alana are doing well!” the 32-year-old athlete wrote in Portuguese. “We are all very happy!”

This is the couple’s first child together. In addition to Cristiano Jr., the soccer heartthrob is dad to 3-month-old twins – whose names are reportedly Eva Maria and Mateo. They were born in June via surrogate.

Though the soccer star is notoriously private, his model girlfriend opened up to Spanish-language magazine ¡Hola! earlier this year about the values that matter to her most in life, showing off her then-growing baby bump in the accompanying photo shoot.

“I’m very family oriented, I love kids, nature and animals,” she shared. “I like to surround myself with those who inspire me to be a better person every day and who have good energy.”

Ronaldo has never revealed the mother of his older son publicly, explaining during a 2015 Jonathan Ross Show appearance that, “When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always, always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son.”

Added Ronaldo at the time, “But I am not going to say because people want me to say.”