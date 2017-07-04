Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Cuddle Newborn Twins in Sweet Instagram Photo: ‘Blessed’

Cuddle time!

Cristiano Ronaldo and his 7-year-old son Cristiano Jr. opted for some quality snuggle time with the soccer star’s newborn twins. And, fortunately for us, the 32-year-old athlete graced his more than 100 million Instagram followers with a photo of the adorable moment.

“Blessed,” he wrote alongside the shot of himself and his son both holding an infant as they gave each other sweet smirks.

The Real Madrid player announced the birth of his twins last week in a Facebook photo of himself holding the little ones.

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

“So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤,” he captioned the shot, in which the twins are sound asleep in their dad’s arms.

Although initial reports indicated that Ronaldo was expecting twin boys, the proud papa is shown with one infant in a blue romper and another in a pink dress. The soccer star has not confirmed the sexes or names of the babies yet.

Ronaldo has been dating Georgina Rodriguez for months, and the couple made their red carpet debut earlier this year at the Best FIFA Football Awards in January.

Fans will likely see more of the new twins, as the soccer star loves showing off his children on Instagram.

Last month, Ronaldo shared a photo of the boy fitting right in with his crew and, in another Instagram shot, posed alongside his mini-me for a fierce father-son shot.