Cristiano Ronaldo and His Mini-Me Junior Team Up for Adorable Father-Son Fashion Shoot

It’s in the jeans — er, genes!

Following in his famous father’s modeling footsteps, 7-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. poses alongside dad Cristiano Ronaldo for the soccer star’s new CR7 JUNIOR denim line.

Ronaldo — who is also dad to 4-month-old twins Mateo and Eva Maria, and expecting a baby with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez — included his firstborn in the adorable photo shoot for the campaign.

“For me, the CR7 JUNIOR collection is all about having fun and being free, being creative and confident,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively. “The stretch denim we have used in the collection is extremely comfortable due to the technical elements in the fabric, which will allow boys to run around and be active, move freely and most importantly play!”

“This is why we have used the PRESS PLAY tagline for the brand,” adds Ronaldo, 32. “I believe the youth of today are the ones driving the society forward in so many ways and I felt that creating a denim collection with my son would celebrate this.”

PEOPLE: This is your first ad campaign with your son — what made you want to include him?

Cristiano Ronaldo: Junior has shown a real interest in the CR7 brand, and he is starting to enjoy and appreciate well-made quality clothing. He is becoming aware of fashion and looking cool.

He really loves the collection and wears it all the time so to me it was obvious from the moment I decided to launch CR7 JUNIOR that it made sense that he had an active participation.

PEOPLE: What was Junior’s reaction when you asked him to be a part of it with you? Is he a natural in front of the camera?

Cristiano: He was very excited and very involved in the process. He is a complete natural and enjoyed every minute in front of the cameras. He definitely won the hearts of the film and creative crew and everyone there on the set.

It was great to have so much fun together and be involved in something we both really believe in.

PEOPLE: With your twins and another baby on the way, would you ever consider a baby clothing line?

Cristiano: At the moment, my focus is on my CR7 Denim brand for me, and making sure we launch the CR7 JUNIOR collection well into the market.

With my very busy soccer schedule and my family commitments, I feel it’s wise for now to focus on these two categories and then move onto another project once it becomes more established in the market. But hey, you never know — never say never!

PEOPLE: What’s your favorite piece from the collection? Is there one specific style Junior gravitates toward?

Cristiano: It’s difficult to pick just one item from the collection, but for me I really love the flex stretch knit denim jeans — they are extremely comfortable and have a very fashionable slim fit, which allows the boys to move and play freely without any restrictions. We are excited to release these to the world on CR7.com as we believe we are offering a great quality branded product at an excellent price!

Junior loves the camouflage button-up shirt and the stretch denim jackets.

PEOPLE: You have two sons and a daughter — is it harder to dress one versus the other? What’s your go-to style choices for them?

Cristiano: Ha! Well, Junior is growing up so quickly that I don’t need to dress him anymore. He is very independent and has a great eye for fashion.

When it comes to the twins, we want to make sure they are comfortable and warm. Wearing natural fibers on their skin is the main focus for now, but I’m sure their specific styles will evolve as they get older and we discover more and more about their unique personalities.