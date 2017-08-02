Georgina Rodriguez is one stunning mama-to-be.

The 23-year-old model — who is expecting her first child with partner Cristiano Ronaldo — posed in a baby-bump-highlighting shoot for ¡Hola!, speaking to the Spanish-language magazine about her biggest values in life.

“I’m very family oriented, I love kids, nature and animals,” she said. “I like to surround myself with those who inspire me to be a better person every day and who have good energy.”

Her family-first attitude will certainly come in handy. While the baby on the way is the first for Rodriguez, Ronaldo has three children: Cristiano Jr., 7, and twins he welcomed in June, whose names are reportedly Eva Maria and Mateo.

Rodriguez makes sure to take care of herself as well, though, “by doing sports and balanced eating,” she says.

“I try to take natural products and avoid eating heavy meals,” she tells ¡Hola!. “I don’t strictly follow any diet, as I indulge myself too. What would life be without those little pleasures?!”

While the new little one will likely inherit at least some love for soccer through his or her Real Madrid star dad, Rodriguez’s active-lifestyle influence is a little different. She enjoys yoga and spinning, and started dancing ballet at the age of 4.

“I did ballet for 15 years,” explains Rodriguez, who was qualified as a teacher by the London-based Royal Academy of Dance. “My involvement in classical dance has instilled in me a love of art, camaraderie, discipline and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.”