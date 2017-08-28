Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates His Growing Modern Family in Cute Snap with Children and Expectant Girlfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s full house is about to get fuller – but the soccer star is still relishing every moment as a new family of five.

The 32-year-old Real Madrid player shared that he was in a “Family mood” on Instagram Sunday, posting a photo of himself with expectant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, his 7-year-old son Cristiano Jr. and his infant twins. He added a heart emoji alongside the image.

Not long after Ronaldo welcomed the twins – whose names are reportedly Eva Maria and Mateo – in June via surrogate, the athlete confirmed Rodriguez’s pregnancy.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Pregnant Weeks After Welcoming Twins Via Surrogate

Though the soccer star is notoriously private, his 23-year-old model girlfriend recently opened up to Spanish-language magazine ¡Hola! about the values that matter to her most in life, showing off her growing baby bump in the accompanying photo shoot.

“I’m very family oriented, I love kids, nature and animals,” she shared. “I like to surround myself with those who inspire me to be a better person every day and who have good energy.”

❤️️❤️️❤️️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Blessed❤️️❤️️❤️️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 12, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

FROM PEN: Watch Jennifer Lopez Tear Up Remembering Her Twins Being Born

RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Cuddle Newborn Twins in Sweet Instagram Photo: “Blessed”

Ronaldo has never revealed the mother of his older son publicly, explaining during a 2015 Jonathan Ross Show appearance that, “When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always, always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son.”

Added Ronaldo at the time, “But I am not going to say because people want me to say.”