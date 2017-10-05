Babies

Party of Five! Cristiano Ronaldo's Sweetest Family Photos

The soccer pro is a dad of three — with one on the way

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

Cristiano Ronaldo

FAB FOUR

Ronaldo welcomed fraternal twins — a daughter reportedly named Eva Maria and a son reportedly named Mateo — via surrogate back in June 2017. Here, the dad is pictured holding Mateo as his eldest son Cristiano Jr. cradles his little sister.

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

LOUNGING AROUND

Joined by girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting the couple's first child together, Ronaldo and his children enjoy a cuddly day together.

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

BONDING WITH BABIES

So cute! Seven-year-old Cristiano Jr. glances up at his famous dad as the pair get acquainted with the newest additions to their family.

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

FEELING 'BLESSED'

The pro soccer player beams while snapping a selfie with his newborn daughter. "Blessed," he captioned the father-daughter photo.

Facebook

WELCOME HOME

"So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," Ronaldo captioned this snap, in which the twins are sound asleep in their dad's arms.

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

DAPPER DUDES

Need proof of how strong the athlete's bond is with his eldest son? Look no further than their look-alike selfie, which shows off the pair's matching hairstyles.

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Cristiano Jr. is the spitting image of his famous dad. 

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

OH HAPPY DAY

Ronaldo seriously has a mini-me in his 7-year-old son, whose megawatt smile matches his own.

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

HAVING A BALL

Cristiano Jr. follows in his dad's footsteps as he gears up for soccer practice.

