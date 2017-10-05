Babies
Party of Five! Cristiano Ronaldo's Sweetest Family Photos
The soccer pro is a dad of three — with one on the way
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
FAB FOUR
Ronaldo welcomed fraternal twins — a daughter reportedly named Eva Maria and a son reportedly named Mateo — via surrogate back in June 2017. Here, the dad is pictured holding Mateo as his eldest son Cristiano Jr. cradles his little sister.
LOUNGING AROUND
Joined by girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting the couple's first child together, Ronaldo and his children enjoy a cuddly day together.
BONDING WITH BABIES
So cute! Seven-year-old Cristiano Jr. glances up at his famous dad as the pair get acquainted with the newest additions to their family.
FEELING 'BLESSED'
The pro soccer player beams while snapping a selfie with his newborn daughter. "Blessed," he captioned the father-daughter photo.
WELCOME HOME
"So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," Ronaldo captioned this snap, in which the twins are sound asleep in their dad's arms.
DAPPER DUDES
Need proof of how strong the athlete's bond is with his eldest son? Look no further than their look-alike selfie, which shows off the pair's matching hairstyles.
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON
Cristiano Jr. is the spitting image of his famous dad.
OH HAPPY DAY
Ronaldo seriously has a mini-me in his 7-year-old son, whose megawatt smile matches his own.
HAVING A BALL
Cristiano Jr. follows in his dad's footsteps as he gears up for soccer practice.