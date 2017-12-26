Cristiano Ronaldo Jokes He's 'Stuck' with All Three of His 'Cute Babies' in Adorable Photo

Don’t try to pry Cristiano Ronaldo away from his children.

The soccer superstar shared a sweet photo of himself with his three youngest children on Instagram Tuesday. The father of four smiled widely as he held newborn daughter, Alana Martina, in his lap, while his 5-month-old twins sat next to them and smiled at the camera.

“Estou PRESO a estes bebés lindos ahahahah ❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned the photo in Portuguese, which translates to, “I’m stuck on these cute babies ahahahah.”

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Ronaldo’s family has grown since he welcomed his youngest, Alana, with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. He also welcomed his twins via surrogate in June — whose names are reportedly Eva Maria and Mateo. They were born in June via surrogate. He also has 7-year-old old son Cristiano Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez and his tchildren Georgina Rodríguez/Instagram

The heartthrob and his girlfriend shared the first photo of their family in mid-December, with Rodriguez, 23, sharing the photo and writing, “Crear contigo el amor y hacer contigo la vida,” which translates to, “Creating love and life with you.”

The model opened up about choosing their daughter’s name in early December to ¡HOLA! magazine, saying, “We both chose the name. Cristiano chose Alana and I chose Martina. We decided to give her both names that each of us chose. We thought it was even more special.”

And of her relationship with Ronaldo, she said, “We have a beautiful relationship. When I have him next to me, I have everything.”

While Ronaldo’s children are currently filling his household, the athlete may not be completely finished with having children.

Just before winning the annual Ballon d’Or award earlier this month, the Real Madrid star told French newspaper L’Equipe, “I want to have seven children and as many Ballons d’Or.”