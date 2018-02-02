She's Surrounded! Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Poses with His Twins and Their Daughter Alana

Georgina Rodriguez has her hands full — of babies!

The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo is the epitome of new motherhood in two photos shared to her Instagram account Friday, celebrating the end of the week.

She’s joined by the couple’s 11-week-old daughter Alana Martina, seated in her lap, and Ronaldo’s 7-month-old twins Mateo and Eva Maria. In the first snap, everyone is posed fairly traditionally, while they are hilariously sprawled out on the floor in the second.

“Expectativa vs Realidad hahaha 🤣Feliz fin de semana… Mucha paz y amor para todos ✨💕,” the 24-year-old model captioned the moments, which translates to, “Expectations vs. reality … Happy weekend. Much peace and love for all.”

Georgina Rodriguez with Alana, Eva Maria and Mateo Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

While Alana is the first child for Rodriguez, she is the fourth for Ronaldo, 32, who is also dad to 7½-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

The proud new mom regularly shares photos of the family — including one this week of the couple enjoying some pool time with the twins, and another of Cristiano Jr. practicing some yogic exercises with her.

Following their daughter’s November birth, Rodriguez posed for the cover of ¡HOLA! with little Alana and opened up about her relationship with the soccer star.

“With Cristiano I have found love. We complement each other very well,” the new mom said. “We have a beautiful relationship. When I have him next to me, I have everything.”

Among the things the duo share is their biggest source of satisfaction in life. “The children are our happiness — we wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them,” Rodriguez added.