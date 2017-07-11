Summertime is family time at the home of Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Monday, the soccer superstar shared a new photo of himself and his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez, lounging outdoors on a cushy-looking sectional, with one of Ronaldo’s newborn twins lying on his lap.

“Lovely moments😍,” the proud dad, 32, captioned the sweet post.

Ronaldo — who also plays soccer for the Portugal national team — welcomed his twins in June, sharing the happy news on social media with a photo of himself cradling one baby in each arm.

“So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤,” he captioned the snap, in which one baby wears a blue romper and the other, a pink dress.

The twins’ sexes and names have yet to be released. They join big brother Cristiano Jr., 7, who was pictured alongside his dad in an early July photo shared to the pro athlete’s Instagram account.

“Blessed,” read the simple caption on the picture, which showed father and son sitting on a wooden swing, each holding one baby and gazing at each other happily.