Triple Duty! Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Sweet Snap of Pregnant Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with His Three Kids

Georgina Rodriguez already has this whole motherhood thing down.

The pregnant girlfriend of Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of a new Instagram post the third-time dad-to-be shared Friday.

The beautifully lit outdoor photograph features the 23-year-old model holding Ronaldo’s 3-month-old twins while looking over at the athlete’s son Cristiano Jr., 7, who appears to be reading to the trio.

“Picture of the day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Ronaldo, 32, captioned the serene snap.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Picture of the day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 6, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Felices amorosos buenos días ❤️👸🏻👸🏻👸🏻☀️♥️✨ #amor A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Sep 30, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates His Growing Modern Family in Cute Snap with Children and Expectant Girlfriend

The sweet photo follows one the soccer pro shared Monday of himself, Cristiano Jr. and the twins — whose names are reportedly Mateo and Eva Maria — posing in front of a portrait of Ronaldo’s father José Dinis Aveiro, who died in 2005.

“You will always be with us,” Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese on Instagram to accompany the tribute, tacking on praying hands and heart emojis.

Although Rodriguez was absent from Monday’s photo, she is a regular on Ronaldo’s Instagram account as part of his gorgeous growing family.

Así he comenzado hoy el día: bailando de buena mañana. ¡¡¡Feliz jueves a tod@s!!! 💃🏻✨❤️ A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:03am PDT

FROM PEN: Watch Jennifer Lopez Tear Up Remembering Her Twins Being Born

RELATED GALLERY: Party of Five! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sweetest Family Photos

The expectant mama — whom Ronaldo confirmed was pregnant in July, weeks after welcoming his twins via surrogate — posed for a maternity photoshoot in August, telling ¡Hola! in the accompanying interview that she is “very family oriented” and dedicated to “living a healthy lifestyle.”

“I love kids, nature and animals,” she said, in Spanish. “I like to surround myself with those who inspire me to be a better person every day and who have good energy.”